Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lowered its holdings in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Get Rating) by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,869 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,312 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Mplx were worth $206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MPLX. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mplx in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mplx in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Mplx in the third quarter valued at $33,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mplx in the second quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mplx by 1,244.1% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,086 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 3,782 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.62% of the company’s stock.

Mplx Stock Performance

NYSE:MPLX opened at $34.85 on Friday. Mplx Lp has a 52-week low of $27.47 and a 52-week high of $35.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.19 and its 200 day moving average is $32.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $34.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 1.45.

Mplx Announces Dividend

Mplx ( NYSE:MPLX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.15. Mplx had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 33.87%. The business had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. Research analysts predict that Mplx Lp will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th will be given a dividend of $0.775 per share. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 3rd. Mplx’s payout ratio is 82.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MPLX has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Mplx in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $33.50 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Mplx from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com lowered Mplx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Mplx from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Mplx from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.64.

Mplx Company Profile

MPLX LP engages in the operation of midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets, and distribution fuels services. It operates through the Logistics and Storage (L&S) and Gathering and Processing (G&P) segments. The Logistics and Storage segment transports, stores, distributes, and markets crude oil, asphalt, refined petroleum products, and water.

