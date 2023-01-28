Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Grows Holdings in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) by 71.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,587 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,101 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in SoFi Technologies were worth $130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 197.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SoFi Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 233.3% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. increased its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 75.1% in the 2nd quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 5,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in SoFi Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 34.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SOFI shares. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SoFi Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.96.

In related news, CEO Anthony Noto purchased 132,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.29 per share, for a total transaction of $568,854.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,768,786 shares in the company, valued at $20,458,091.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders purchased a total of 1,040,100 shares of company stock worth $4,577,304 over the last three months. 13.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of SOFI opened at $5.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of -11.88 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.85 and a 200 day moving average of $5.57. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.24 and a 52-week high of $13.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $423.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.96 million. SoFi Technologies had a negative return on equity of 7.85% and a negative net margin of 26.64%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

