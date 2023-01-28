Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $126,000 Stock Holdings in SigmaTron International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMA)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. cut its stake in SigmaTron International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMA – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in SigmaTron International were worth $126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SigmaTron International by 6.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 152,481 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 8,791 shares during the last quarter. Bard Associates Inc. acquired a new position in SigmaTron International during the second quarter worth $100,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in SigmaTron International during the second quarter worth $118,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SigmaTron International during the third quarter worth $187,000. 17.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SigmaTron International in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

SigmaTron International stock opened at $3.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $22.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.50 and a beta of 1.16. SigmaTron International, Inc. has a one year low of $3.60 and a one year high of $10.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.61.

SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, December 9th. The technology company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $108.68 million for the quarter. SigmaTron International had a net margin of 0.04% and a return on equity of 5.78%.

SigmaTron International, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services. The firm also manufactures printed circuit board assemblies and assembled electronic products. It offers automatic and manual assembly and the testing of products, material sourcing and procurement, manufacturing and test engineering support, design services, warehousing and distribution service, and assistance in obtaining product approval from governmental and other regulatory bodies.

