Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Invests $217,000 in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned about 0.05% of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its position in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 3,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 3,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 18,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF by 853.7% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF alerts:

Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of PSI stock opened at $115.51 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $106.90 and a 200 day moving average of $103.35. Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF has a twelve month low of $82.82 and a twelve month high of $138.75.

Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Semiconductors Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Semiconductors Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.