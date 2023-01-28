Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. reduced its position in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,981 shares of the company’s stock after selling 573 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF were worth $227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF in the third quarter valued at $216,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF in the third quarter valued at $65,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 8.8% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 11.2% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 25,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 15.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 30,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 4,168 shares during the period.

Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:PCEF opened at $19.42 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.86. Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF has a 12-month low of $17.16 and a 12-month high of $23.18.

Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF Company Profile

PowerShares CEF Income Composite Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S-Network Composite Closed-End Fund Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of funds included in the Index.

