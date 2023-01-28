Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Makes New $159,000 Investment in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 37.1% in the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 287,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,504,000 after purchasing an additional 77,798 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 70.5% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 71,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 29,401 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 76,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 3,036 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 7.8% in the third quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 13,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armor Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 407,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,374,000 after acquiring an additional 14,230 shares in the last quarter.

Get Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF alerts:

Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of QYLD stock opened at $16.87 on Friday. Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF has a twelve month low of $15.00 and a twelve month high of $21.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.35 and a 200 day moving average of $16.75.

Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 24th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 23rd. This is a positive change from Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.09%.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.