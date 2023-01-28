Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Makes New Investment in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,916 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 6.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,222,849 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $596,912,000 after buying an additional 595,536 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 37.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,202,415 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $451,065,000 after buying an additional 1,966,508 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 4.6% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,821,845 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $292,042,000 after buying an additional 257,217 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 1.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 4,070,115 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $204,235,000 after buying an additional 57,387 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 12.2% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,204,818 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $160,722,000 after buying an additional 349,721 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on QSR. Barclays increased their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Restaurant Brands International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Restaurant Brands International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.05.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Restaurant Brands International Stock Performance

In other Restaurant Brands International news, CEO Jose E. Cil sold 21,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total value of $1,430,749.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,531,136.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Restaurant Brands International news, insider Sami A. Siddiqui sold 3,955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total value of $257,233.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $978,526.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Jose E. Cil sold 21,998 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total value of $1,430,749.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 177,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,531,136.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 237,234 shares of company stock valued at $15,926,470 over the last ninety days. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of QSR opened at $66.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26. The company has a market capitalization of $20.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.70, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $66.05 and a 200 day moving average of $60.23. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.68 and a 12 month high of $68.65.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 36.65% and a net margin of 15.06%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Restaurant Brands International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st were given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 20th. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.90%.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant.

Featured Articles

