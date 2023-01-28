Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 4,172 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,328 shares of the bank’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 38,266 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,945,000 after buying an additional 10,046 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 58,425 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,971,000 after buying an additional 9,296 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 58,547 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,978,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays downgraded Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Compass Point dropped their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $60.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.92.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of ZION stock opened at $53.37 on Friday. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 1 year low of $45.21 and a 1 year high of $75.44. The stock has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a PE ratio of 9.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.73 and its 200-day moving average is $52.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 23rd. The bank reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $988.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $873.05 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 18.36% and a net margin of 27.18%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.28%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Friday, October 28th that allows the company to repurchase $50.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the bank to buy up to 0.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Zions Bancorporation, National Association

In other news, VP A Scott Anderson sold 14,774 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.82, for a total transaction of $736,040.68. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $723,884.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP A Scott Anderson sold 14,774 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.82, for a total value of $736,040.68. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $723,884.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Thomas E. Laursen sold 880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.79, for a total value of $45,575.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,398,692.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,032 shares of company stock valued at $905,391 in the last three months. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

