Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Takes $175,000 Position in Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 11,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WNC. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Wabash National by 4.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 39,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Wabash National by 6.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 44,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 2,628 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Wabash National by 55.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 9,533 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Wabash National by 12.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 42,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 4,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in Wabash National in the first quarter worth $403,000. 98.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wabash National Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of WNC opened at $25.09 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.27 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.70. Wabash National Co. has a 52 week low of $12.23 and a 52 week high of $26.52.

Wabash National Dividend Announcement

Wabash National ( NYSE:WNC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $655.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $645.00 million. Wabash National had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 21.81%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Wabash National Co. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 5th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 4th. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WNC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Wabash National from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Vertical Research lowered shares of Wabash National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Wabash National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Wabash National from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 8,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $192,144.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 419,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,059,096. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 8,006 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $192,144.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 419,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,059,096. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 39,756 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total transaction of $912,797.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 379,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,710,404.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 55,748 shares of company stock valued at $1,277,120. Insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Wabash National Profile

(Get Rating)

Wabash National Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes engineered solutions for the transportation, logistics, and distribution industries primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Solutions and Parts & Services. The Transportation Solutions segment provides dry van and platform trailers; refrigerated trailers; converter dollies; van bodies for dry-freight transportation; cutaway van bodies for commercial applications; service bodies; insulated van bodies; stake bodies; refrigerated truck bodies; and used trailers, as well as laminated hardwood oak flooring products.

Featured Stories

