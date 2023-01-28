Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Takes $214,000 Position in Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,864 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Carpenter Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carpenter Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 57.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,704 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares during the period. Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Carpenter Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Carpenter Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Carpenter Technology alerts:

Carpenter Technology Stock Up 5.7 %

Carpenter Technology stock opened at $49.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Carpenter Technology Co. has a 1-year low of $24.76 and a 1-year high of $49.99. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of -57.14 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.91.

Carpenter Technology Announces Dividend

Carpenter Technology ( NYSE:CRS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $579.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.67 million. Carpenter Technology had a negative return on equity of 3.35% and a negative net margin of 2.09%. Carpenter Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 46.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.58) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Carpenter Technology Co. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Carpenter Technology’s payout ratio is -93.02%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CRS. StockNews.com upgraded Carpenter Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cowen lifted their price target on Carpenter Technology from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday.

Carpenter Technology Profile

(Get Rating)

Carpenter Technology Corporation engages in the manufacture, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Carpenter Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carpenter Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.