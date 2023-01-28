Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Takes $217,000 Position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 1,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 97.7% during the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 1,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of XSD stock opened at $197.60 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $178.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $171.44. SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF has a 52 week low of $138.65 and a 52 week high of $220.31.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index. The S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index represents the Semiconductor sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

