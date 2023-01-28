Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Takes Position in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,428 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Cabot in the third quarter valued at approximately $208,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Cabot by 1.1% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 27,003 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Cabot by 81.0% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 505 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its holdings in Cabot by 5.0% in the third quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 59,825 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,822,000 after buying an additional 2,866 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Cabot by 11.9% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,575 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the period. 94.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cabot alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CBT. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cabot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Cabot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Cabot Stock Down 1.2 %

Cabot stock opened at $74.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.58 and a beta of 1.38. Cabot Co. has a 1-year low of $53.32 and a 1-year high of $78.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Cabot had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 35.30%. Research analysts anticipate that Cabot Co. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cabot Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.11%.

Cabot Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cabot Corp. is a global specialty chemicals and performance materials company. Its products are rubber and specialty grade carbon blacks, specialty compounds, fumed metal oxides, activated carbons, inkjet colorants, and aerogel. The company operates through the following segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.