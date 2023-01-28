AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) Shares Purchased by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,684 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,741 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC owned about 0.06% of AXT worth $159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AXTI. State Street Corp grew its stake in AXT by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 732,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,291,000 after acquiring an additional 13,441 shares during the period. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in AXT by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 646,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,724,000 after acquiring an additional 20,700 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in AXT by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 177,445 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 8,839 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of AXT by 132.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 169,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 96,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AXT by 88.2% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 119,886 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 56,190 shares during the last quarter. 55.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:AXTI opened at $5.84 on Friday. AXT, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.17 and a fifty-two week high of $9.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.23. The company has a market cap of $254.35 million, a PE ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 1.93.

AXT ( NASDAQ:AXTI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. AXT had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 7.49%. The firm had revenue of $35.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.10 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that AXT, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AXTI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of AXT from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of AXT to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of AXT from $6.50 to $5.50 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Northland Securities reduced their target price on shares of AXT from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, BWS Financial reduced their target price on shares of AXT from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AXT presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.92.

AXT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It produces semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. The company offers indium phosphide for use in data center connectivity using light/lasers, 5G communications, fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, terrestrial solar cells, RF amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDS) motion control, lidar for robotics and autonomous vehicles, and infrared thermal imaging.

