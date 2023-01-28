Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena (OTCMKTS:BMDPF) Upgraded by Barclays to “Equal Weight”

Barclays upgraded shares of Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena (OTCMKTS:BMDPF – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.
Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS BMDPF opened at $2.30 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.18. Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena has a 52-week low of $1.74 and a 52-week high of $115.00.
About Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena
