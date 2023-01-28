Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Buys New Holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,616 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its holdings in Corning by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 114,336 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,318,000 after acquiring an additional 21,207 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Corning by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 764,605 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $22,199,000 after purchasing an additional 209,327 shares during the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC raised its position in Corning by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 364,503 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $10,580,000 after purchasing an additional 2,117 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Corning during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank raised its position in Corning by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 66,700 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after purchasing an additional 4,599 shares during the last quarter. 67.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Corning Stock Up 1.0 %

GLW stock opened at $36.80 on Friday. Corning Incorporated has a twelve month low of $28.98 and a twelve month high of $43.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $31.13 billion, a PE ratio of 17.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.89 and a 200 day moving average of $33.48.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. Corning had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 12.72%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Corning from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Corning from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Corning from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Corning from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on Corning from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Corning has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Corning Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications, carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry, ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets, laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications, advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community, and other technologies.

Featured Articles

