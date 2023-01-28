Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Has $71,000 Stock Position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich trimmed its position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) by 34.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 955 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 498 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Lennar were worth $71,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LEN. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lennar by 10.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,184 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $989,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in Lennar by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 9,499 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in Lennar by 172.1% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 14,925 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 9,440 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Lennar during the 1st quarter valued at $1,711,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Lennar during the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lennar Stock Up 0.6 %

LEN opened at $100.61 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 7.46. Lennar Co. has a twelve month low of $62.54 and a twelve month high of $101.42. The firm has a market cap of $29.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.38, a PEG ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 1.38.

Lennar Announces Dividend

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 14th. The construction company reported $5.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.92 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $10.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.24 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 13.70% and a return on equity of 22.87%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lennar Co. will post 9.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 27th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 26th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.52%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on LEN. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lennar in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Lennar from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $79.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Lennar from $103.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Lennar from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Lennar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $85.00 to $116.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lennar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.53.

About Lennar

(Get Rating)

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

Featured Articles

