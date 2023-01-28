Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Invests $87,000 in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,377,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $80,003,000 after buying an additional 338,942 shares during the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,199,000. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd now owns 569,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,108,000 after purchasing an additional 25,403 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 559,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,530,000 after purchasing an additional 4,558 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 96.6% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 542,373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,507,000 after purchasing an additional 266,513 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:KRE opened at $60.94 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $60.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.81. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.09 and a fifty-two week high of $76.24.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Company Profile

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

