Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Makes New Investment in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 7,909,538 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $365,025,000 after purchasing an additional 199,964 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,633,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $350,365,000 after acquiring an additional 284,589 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $255,577,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,840,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $239,208,000 after acquiring an additional 460,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Factory Mutual Insurance Co. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 2,512,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $115,934,000 after acquiring an additional 147,100 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VGK stock opened at $60.68 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.41 and a 200 day moving average of $53.48. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 1 year low of $44.99 and a 1 year high of $67.38.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

