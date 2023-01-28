Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Raises Stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 2,470.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 257 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $27,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VLO. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 33,427 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,394,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 100,006 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,163,000 after acquiring an additional 17,844 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 60,730 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,167,000 after acquiring an additional 6,735 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,253,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,780 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised Valero Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Valero Energy from $111.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Valero Energy from $177.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. Barclays raised their price objective on Valero Energy from $151.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Valero Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.53.

Valero Energy Price Performance

Shares of VLO stock opened at $143.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $55.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.63. Valero Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $79.33 and a fifty-two week high of $160.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $129.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The oil and gas company reported $8.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.45 by $1.00. The firm had revenue of $41.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.31 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 51.94% and a net margin of 6.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.47 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 21.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Gary K. Simmons sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.16, for a total value of $236,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 165,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,341,812.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Valero Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.