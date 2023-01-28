Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Sells 7,418 Shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lowered its position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) by 85.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,418 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $71,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NDAQ. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in Nasdaq in the third quarter worth approximately $62,451,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Nasdaq by 135.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,674,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $255,379,000 after purchasing an additional 962,983 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in Nasdaq by 169.9% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,246,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,632,000 after purchasing an additional 784,474 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its holdings in Nasdaq by 111.1% during the third quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 1,410,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,951,000 after buying an additional 742,313 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Nasdaq by 196.7% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,117,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,316,000 after buying an additional 740,614 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

Nasdaq Price Performance

Shares of NDAQ opened at $60.50 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $63.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.06. The company has a market capitalization of $29.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.85, a P/E/G ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.97. Nasdaq, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.77 and a fifty-two week high of $69.22.

Nasdaq Dividend Announcement

Nasdaq ( NASDAQ:NDAQ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $906.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $908.94 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 22.12% and a net margin of 18.08%. Nasdaq’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.50%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.75, for a total transaction of $129,675.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,481,012.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.75, for a total transaction of $129,675.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,481,012.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 13,596 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $883,740.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 122,169 shares in the company, valued at $7,940,985. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,896 shares of company stock worth $1,277,784 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on NDAQ. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Nasdaq from $73.33 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Nasdaq from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Redburn Partners began coverage on Nasdaq in a report on Monday, November 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on Nasdaq from $84.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.02.

Nasdaq Profile

(Get Rating)

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Technology, Investment Intelligence, Corporate Platforms, and Market Services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDAQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.