Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Sells 7,418 Shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lowered its position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) by 85.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,418 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $71,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NDAQ. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in Nasdaq in the third quarter worth approximately $62,451,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Nasdaq by 135.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,674,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $255,379,000 after purchasing an additional 962,983 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in Nasdaq by 169.9% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,246,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,632,000 after purchasing an additional 784,474 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its holdings in Nasdaq by 111.1% during the third quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 1,410,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,951,000 after buying an additional 742,313 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Nasdaq by 196.7% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,117,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,316,000 after buying an additional 740,614 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.
Nasdaq Price Performance
Shares of NDAQ opened at $60.50 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $63.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.06. The company has a market capitalization of $29.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.85, a P/E/G ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.97. Nasdaq, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.77 and a fifty-two week high of $69.22.
Nasdaq Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.50%.
Insider Activity
In other news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.75, for a total transaction of $129,675.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,481,012.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.75, for a total transaction of $129,675.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,481,012.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 13,596 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $883,740.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 122,169 shares in the company, valued at $7,940,985. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,896 shares of company stock worth $1,277,784 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research firms have weighed in on NDAQ. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Nasdaq from $73.33 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Nasdaq from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Redburn Partners began coverage on Nasdaq in a report on Monday, November 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on Nasdaq from $84.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.02.
Nasdaq Profile
Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Technology, Investment Intelligence, Corporate Platforms, and Market Services.
