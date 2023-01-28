Barclays Boosts Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) Price Target to $159.00

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Barclays from $151.00 to $159.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Mizuho reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $157.00 price target (up from $150.00) on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $177.00 to $165.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $147.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Valero Energy from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Valero Energy from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $145.53.

Valero Energy Stock Down 4.5 %

Shares of NYSE VLO opened at $143.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.21 billion, a PE ratio of 4.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $129.65 and its 200-day moving average is $120.55. Valero Energy has a 1 year low of $79.33 and a 1 year high of $160.16.

Insider Buying and Selling

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The oil and gas company reported $8.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.45 by $1.00. The company had revenue of $41.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.31 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 51.94% and a net margin of 6.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.47 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Valero Energy will post 21.37 EPS for the current year.

In other Valero Energy news, EVP Gary K. Simmons sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.16, for a total value of $236,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 165,299 shares in the company, valued at $22,341,812.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 53.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,471,401 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,644,300,000 after purchasing an additional 5,384,997 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 10,294.8% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,321,288 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $141,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308,577 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 1,686.3% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,166,770 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $124,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101,451 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Valero Energy by 79.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,038,311 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $216,632,000 after buying an additional 900,370 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 2.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,341,245 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,118,388,000 after buying an additional 700,532 shares in the last quarter. 79.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

Recommended Stories

