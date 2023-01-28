BMO Capital Markets Increases Qualtrics International (NASDAQ:XM) Price Target to $17.00

Qualtrics International (NASDAQ:XM – Get Rating) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.
Several other analysts have also issued reports on XM. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Qualtrics International from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Qualtrics International from $25.00 to $16.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Qualtrics International in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Qualtrics International from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Qualtrics International from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $17.20.
Shares of XM opened at $15.43 on Friday. Qualtrics International has a 12-month low of $9.32 and a 12-month high of $32.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.12.
Qualtrics International Inc operates an experience management platform to manage customer, employee, product, and brand experiences worldwide. The company offers The Qualtrics Experience Management Platform, a system of action that guides users with specific instructions for improvement and automated actions to improve experiences, as well as for listening, understanding, and taking action on both structured and unstructured data.
