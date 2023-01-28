BMO Capital Markets Lowers Ashland (NYSE:ASH) Price Target to $135.00

Ashland (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $139.00 to $135.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 25.41% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on Ashland from $131.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Ashland from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Ashland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Ashland from $141.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Ashland from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.71.

Ashland Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ASH opened at $107.65 on Thursday. Ashland has a 1-year low of $83.29 and a 1-year high of $114.36. The company has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $109.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.38.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ashland

Ashland ( NYSE:ASH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.07. Ashland had a return on equity of 10.17% and a net margin of 38.77%. The business had revenue of $631.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $636.10 million. Analysts forecast that Ashland will post 6.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ashland during the second quarter worth $29,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in Ashland during the third quarter worth $47,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in Ashland by 65.5% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 543 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ashland during the second quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Ashland by 2,800.0% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 638 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ashland Company Profile

Ashland, Inc engages in the provision of architectural coatings, construction, energy, food and beverage, nutraceuticals, personal care, and pharmaceutical. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Personal Care, Special Additives, and Intermediates. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Further Reading

