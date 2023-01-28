Bodycote plc (OTCMKTS:BYPLF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Bodycote plc (OTCMKTS:BYPLF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a growth of 850.0% from the December 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BYPLF shares. UBS Group increased their price target on Bodycote from GBX 600 ($7.43) to GBX 640 ($7.92) in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Bodycote from GBX 575 ($7.12) to GBX 585 ($7.24) in a research note on Thursday, December 8th.

Shares of OTCMKTS BYPLF opened at $6.95 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.47. Bodycote has a 1 year low of $5.55 and a 1 year high of $8.95.

Bodycote plc provides heat treatment and thermal processing services worldwide. The company operates in two Aerospace, Defence & Energy; and Automotive & General Industrial segments. It offers heat treatment services, including altering the microstructure of metals and alloys, such as steel and aluminum to impart properties comprising surface hardness, temperature resistance, ductility, and strength; metal joining services consisting of electron beam welding, HIP diffusion bonding, hydrogen brazing, induction brazing, and vacuum and honeycomb brazing; and hot isostatic pressing (HIP) services, including isostatic pressing and HIP supporting services, as well as Powdermet technology, a manufacturing process used in the production of complex components using powder metallurgy.

