Brinker Capital Investments LLC Increases Stock Position in QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Get Rating) by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,475 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,196 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in QuantumScape were worth $130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QuantumScape by 6.5% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 1,694 shares in the last quarter. Emfo LLC bought a new position in shares of QuantumScape in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Armor Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in QuantumScape by 49.2% in the third quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 7,675 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in shares of QuantumScape by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 55,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 4,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of QuantumScape by 37.8% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,262,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,617,000 after buying an additional 346,060 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.09% of the company’s stock.

QuantumScape Price Performance

QS opened at $8.72 on Friday. QuantumScape Co. has a 12-month low of $5.11 and a 12-month high of $22.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.76. The company has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.14 and a beta of 5.28. The company has a current ratio of 25.68, a quick ratio of 25.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

QuantumScape ( NYSE:QS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.04). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on QuantumScape from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded QuantumScape from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.71.

Insider Transactions at QuantumScape

In related news, insider Mohit Singh sold 8,500 shares of QuantumScape stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.63, for a total transaction of $64,855.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 302,157 shares in the company, valued at $2,305,457.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 66,343 shares of company stock worth $507,926 over the last three months. 13.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

QuantumScape Profile

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

