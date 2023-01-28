Brinker Capital Investments LLC Makes New Investment in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Posted by on Jan 28th, 2023

Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBDGet Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Country Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tsfg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 55.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Macquarie cut their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Warner Bros. Discovery presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.18.

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Performance

NASDAQ:WBD opened at $14.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.24 and a 200-day moving average of $12.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.82 and a twelve month high of $27.50.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBDGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $9.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.51 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 20.13% and a positive return on equity of 2.18%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

Warner Bros. Discovery Profile

(Get Rating)

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company. It creates and distributes a portfolio of content and brands across television, film, and streaming. Its brands and products include Discovery Channel, discovery+, CNN, CNN+, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HBO Max, HGTV, Food Network, Investigation Discovery, TLC, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros.

Recommended Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD)

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.