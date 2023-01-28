Brinker Capital Investments LLC Makes New Investment in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Country Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tsfg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 55.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Macquarie cut their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Warner Bros. Discovery presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.18.

NASDAQ:WBD opened at $14.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.24 and a 200-day moving average of $12.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.82 and a twelve month high of $27.50.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $9.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.51 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 20.13% and a positive return on equity of 2.18%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company. It creates and distributes a portfolio of content and brands across television, film, and streaming. Its brands and products include Discovery Channel, discovery+, CNN, CNN+, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HBO Max, HGTV, Food Network, Investigation Discovery, TLC, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros.

