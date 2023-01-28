Brinker Capital Investments LLC Takes $62,000 Position in Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 13,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Centerra Gold by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 17,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 4,281 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Centerra Gold in the 1st quarter worth about $204,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Centerra Gold in the 2nd quarter worth about $209,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in Centerra Gold by 125.9% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 23,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 13,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in Centerra Gold by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 54,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 8,356 shares during the last quarter. 51.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Centerra Gold from C$10.50 to C$11.50 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Centerra Gold from C$10.50 to C$10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on Centerra Gold from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th.

Centerra Gold Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CGAU opened at $6.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.15. Centerra Gold Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.77 and a 52 week high of $10.57.

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $179.01 million for the quarter. Centerra Gold had a net margin of 36.71% and a return on equity of 1.92%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Centerra Gold Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Centerra Gold Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a $0.051 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.63%.

Centerra Gold Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt Gold Mine located in Turkey.

Featured Articles

