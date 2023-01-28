Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) Shares Gap Up Following Dividend Announcement

Shares of Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock had previously closed at $20.92, but opened at $21.84. Business First Bancshares shares last traded at $21.77, with a volume of 12,916 shares changing hands.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Business First Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.87%.

Get Business First Bancshares alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Business First Bancshares from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Business First Bancshares in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Business First Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th.

Business First Bancshares Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.72. The stock has a market cap of $514.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 0.85.

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. Business First Bancshares had a net margin of 20.44% and a return on equity of 13.21%. The company had revenue of $61.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.30 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Business First Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Business First Bancshares

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BFST. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Business First Bancshares by 4.3% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Business First Bancshares by 9.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Business First Bancshares by 1.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 50,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. increased its stake in Business First Bancshares by 4.2% in the second quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 24,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Business First Bancshares in the third quarter valued at $33,000. 30.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Business First Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Business First Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of banking products and services through its subsidiary. The firm offers commercial and personal banking, treasury management, and wealth solutions services. The company was founded on July 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Business First Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Business First Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.