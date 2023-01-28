Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA) Upgraded to “Overweight” by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report released on Friday, Marketbeat reports. Morgan Stanley currently has $16.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $3.00.

CABA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Cabaletta Bio to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Chardan Capital dropped their price target on Cabaletta Bio from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Cabaletta Bio from $4.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $11.33.

Get Cabaletta Bio alerts:

Cabaletta Bio Trading Up 13.5 %

CABA opened at $11.86 on Friday. Cabaletta Bio has a 1-year low of $0.59 and a 1-year high of $12.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.51. The company has a market capitalization of $344.11 million, a PE ratio of -6.66 and a beta of 2.46.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Cabaletta Bio ( NASDAQ:CABA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.10. Equities analysts forecast that Cabaletta Bio will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Cabaletta Bio during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its position in Cabaletta Bio by 81.6% in the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 19,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 8,648 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Cabaletta Bio by 120.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 12,379 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Cabaletta Bio by 648.1% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 83,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 72,319 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 355.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 32,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 25,268 shares during the last quarter. 62.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cabaletta Bio Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cabaletta Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for patients with B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. Its proprietary technology utilizes chimeric autoantibody receptor (CAAR) T cells that are designed to selectively bind and eliminate B cells, which produce disease-causing autoantibodies or pathogenic B cells.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cabaletta Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabaletta Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.