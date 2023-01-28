Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Shares Bought by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) by 54.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,155 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 757 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in Carlisle Companies by 2.3% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,952 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Carlisle Companies by 1.4% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,397 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co raised its position in Carlisle Companies by 2.5% in the second quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 1,988 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in Carlisle Companies by 2.2% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,364 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Carlisle Companies by 14.0% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 415 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Companies Price Performance

CSL stock opened at $248.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $12.85 billion, a PE ratio of 14.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.95. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 12-month low of $211.06 and a 12-month high of $318.71. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $244.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $268.28.

Carlisle Companies Dividend Announcement

Carlisle Companies ( NYSE:CSL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The conglomerate reported $5.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.39 by $0.27. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 35.77% and a net margin of 13.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 19.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Carlisle Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $330.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $363.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st.

Carlisle Companies Profile

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, and Carlisle Fluid Technologies.

