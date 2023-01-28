CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Shares Sold by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. trimmed its position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) by 48.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 289,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 272,776 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $19,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in CBRE Group during the second quarter valued at $31,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of CBRE Group by 1,328.6% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in CBRE Group during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in CBRE Group by 397.8% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CBRE shares. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on CBRE Group to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Citigroup started coverage on CBRE Group in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of CBRE Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on CBRE Group from $98.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CBRE Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.29.

CBRE opened at $84.46 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $79.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $26.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 1.35. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.31 and a 1-year high of $106.60.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.11). CBRE Group had a return on equity of 24.11% and a net margin of 6.47%. The firm had revenue of $7.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.90 billion. Research analysts predict that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total transaction of $400,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 178,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,321,587.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

