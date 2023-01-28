CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Shares Sold by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,844 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 244 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $3,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CDW. FMR LLC increased its position in CDW by 89.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,868,526 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $767,086,000 after purchasing an additional 2,303,669 shares during the last quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of CDW by 845.4% in the second quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 303,557 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $47,828,000 after acquiring an additional 271,447 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of CDW by 109.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 500,398 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $78,843,000 after acquiring an additional 261,800 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of CDW by 186.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 338,123 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $55,967,000 after acquiring an additional 219,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in shares of CDW by 1,236.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 224,125 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,313,000 after acquiring an additional 207,351 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

CDW stock opened at $193.29 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $186.94 and its 200-day moving average is $176.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.60, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.29. CDW Co. has a 1 year low of $147.91 and a 1 year high of $201.78. The company has a market cap of $26.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.40, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.14.

CDW ( NASDAQ:CDW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.05. CDW had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 121.34%. The company had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.21 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that CDW Co. will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th were given a $0.59 dividend. This is an increase from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 23rd. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.01%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CDW shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of CDW from $202.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of CDW from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of CDW from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of CDW from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CDW currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.14.

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, and security.

