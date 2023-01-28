Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Stake Cut by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC cut its position in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,407 shares of the company’s stock after selling 216 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Centene by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in Centene by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Centene during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,881,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Centene by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 480,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,425,000 after purchasing an additional 16,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Centene by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 306,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,964,000 after purchasing an additional 34,642 shares in the last quarter. 93.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Centene alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Centene from $103.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Centene from $99.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Bank of America downgraded Centene from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Argus raised their target price on Centene from $95.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Centene from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.35.

Centene Stock Down 1.8 %

NYSE:CNC opened at $75.25 on Friday. Centene Co. has a 1 year low of $73.19 and a 1 year high of $98.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $42.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.94, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $81.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.45.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $35.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.45 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 1.42%. Centene’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Centene Co. will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Centene announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Friday, December 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Centene Profile

(Get Rating)

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.