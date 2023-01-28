Chalice Mining (OTC:CGMLF) Downgraded to “Underperform” at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Chalice Mining (OTC:CGMLF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Chalice Mining Stock Performance

Shares of Chalice Mining stock opened at $4.60 on Friday. Chalice Mining has a 12-month low of $2.27 and a 12-month high of $5.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.29.

Chalice Mining Company Profile

Chalice Mining Limited operates as a mineral exploration and evaluation company. The company explores for gold, copper, cobalt, palladium, platinum group element, and nickel deposits. Its flagship properties include the Julimar Nickel-Copper-Platinum group element project that covers an area of approximately 740 square kilometers located in Avon Region, Western Australia; and the Barrabarra Nickel -Copper- Platinum group element project located in Geraldton.

