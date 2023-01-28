Chalice Mining (OTC:CGMLF) Downgraded to “Underperform” at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Chalice Mining (OTC:CGMLF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
Chalice Mining Stock Performance
Shares of Chalice Mining stock opened at $4.60 on Friday. Chalice Mining has a 12-month low of $2.27 and a 12-month high of $5.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.29.
Chalice Mining Company Profile
