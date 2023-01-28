Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) General Counsel Susan Helfrick Sells 16,947 Shares

Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) General Counsel Susan Helfrick sold 16,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $762,615.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 56,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,532,150. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Susan Helfrick also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 15th, Susan Helfrick sold 19,662 shares of Chewy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.48, for a total value of $795,917.76.

Chewy Stock Performance

NYSE CHWY opened at $45.91 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.47. Chewy, Inc. has a one year low of $22.22 and a one year high of $54.19. The company has a market cap of $19.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -918.02 and a beta of 0.71.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Chewy ( NYSE:CHWY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. Chewy had a negative return on equity of 23.10% and a negative net margin of 0.21%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chewy, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CHWY shares. Wolfe Research lowered Chewy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Chewy to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Barclays upped their target price on Chewy from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on Chewy in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Chewy from $44.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.16.

Institutional Trading of Chewy

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Chewy by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 17,080,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,363,000 after buying an additional 458,417 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Chewy by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,322,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,936,000 after buying an additional 111,193 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Chewy by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,369,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,969,000 after buying an additional 856,909 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Chewy by 68.4% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,381,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,148,000 after purchasing an additional 967,028 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chewy by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,329,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,981,000 after purchasing an additional 112,753 shares during the period. 99.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chewy Company Profile

Chewy, Inc operates as a pure-play pet e-tailer in the United States. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

