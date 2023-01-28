CIBC Asset Management Inc Acquires 7,400 Shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) by 123.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Webster Financial were worth $606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 88.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,401,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $976,594,000 after purchasing an additional 8,161,424 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 219.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,782,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $268,381,000 after acquiring an additional 3,285,002 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Webster Financial by 68.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,511,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $421,534,000 after buying an additional 3,061,831 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Webster Financial by 107.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,259,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $182,944,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its stake in Webster Financial by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,297,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $521,886,000 after buying an additional 1,433,204 shares during the period. 85.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WBS opened at $50.84 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 1.26. Webster Financial Co. has a one year low of $40.72 and a one year high of $63.23.

Webster Financial ( NYSE:WBS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.06). Webster Financial had a net margin of 23.64% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The firm had revenue of $704.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $708.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. Webster Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 122.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Webster Financial Co. will post 6.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.07%.

WBS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Webster Financial in a report on Monday, December 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James initiated coverage on Webster Financial in a research report on Friday, November 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Webster Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Webster Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.25.

Webster Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Retail Banking. The Commercial Banking segment includes commercial banking and private banking.

