CIBC Asset Management Inc Sells 5,650 Shares of Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS)

CIBC Asset Management Inc decreased its holdings in Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Get Rating) (TSE:CLS) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 99,651 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,650 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc owned approximately 0.08% of Celestica worth $843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Celestica by 120.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 193,371 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,303,000 after acquiring an additional 105,576 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Celestica during the 1st quarter worth approximately $132,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Celestica by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 265,505 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,162,000 after acquiring an additional 44,885 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in Celestica by 57.2% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 168,657 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after buying an additional 61,400 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Celestica by 35.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 12,536 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 3,276 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.26% of the company’s stock.

Celestica stock opened at $13.20 on Friday. Celestica Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.21 and a twelve month high of $14.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.59 and its 200 day moving average is $10.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Celestica ( NYSE:CLS Get Rating ) (TSE:CLS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Celestica had a return on equity of 15.26% and a net margin of 2.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Celestica Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CLS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Celestica from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Celestica from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Celestica in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Celestica from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Celestica from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Celestica presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Celestica Inc provides hardware platform and supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

