Close Brothers Group (OTCMKTS:CBGPY) Downgraded by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt cut shares of Close Brothers Group (OTCMKTS:CBGPY – Get Rating) to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Close Brothers Group from GBX 1,120 ($13.87) to GBX 950 ($11.76) in a report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Close Brothers Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Close Brothers Group from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Investec downgraded shares of Close Brothers Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on Close Brothers Group from GBX 1,250 ($15.48) to GBX 1,200 ($14.86) in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1,097.50.

Close Brothers Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CBGPY opened at $24.17 on Friday. Close Brothers Group has a 1 year low of $19.32 and a 1 year high of $36.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.57.

Close Brothers Group Company Profile

Close Brothers Group Plc operates as a merchant banking group, which provides lending, deposit taking, securities trading and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Finance, Commercial Finance, Property Finance, Securities, and Asset Management. The Retail Finance segment provides loans to predominantly retail customers, through a network of intermediaries.

