Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) Price Target Increased to $65.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the information technology service provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on CTSH. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $62.00 to $68.00 in a report on Sunday, January 15th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and cut their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $69.20.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Performance

CTSH stock opened at $65.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $33.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.60, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.80. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a one year low of $51.33 and a one year high of $93.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Dividend Announcement

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.17. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 19.55%. The business had revenue of $4.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.00%.

Insider Activity at Cognizant Technology Solutions

In related news, Director Leo S. Jr. Mackay sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.79, for a total value of $174,207.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,494,484.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 77.0% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 393 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 75.6% during the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 504 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 492.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 587 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. 90.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

Further Reading

