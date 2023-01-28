Commerce Bank Has $4.27 Million Stock Position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Commerce Bank decreased its position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,763 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,222 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $4,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,572,849 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $209,110,000 after buying an additional 394,786 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,373,923 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,911,012,000 after buying an additional 362,658 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,608,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 106.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 479,073 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $60,516,000 after buying an additional 247,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,512,345 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $201,066,000 after buying an additional 240,195 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

Darden Restaurants Trading Down 0.6 %

Darden Restaurants stock opened at $148.37 on Friday. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.96 and a 52 week high of $152.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.46, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.98.

Darden Restaurants Dividend Announcement

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 16th. The restaurant operator reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.11. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 42.51% and a net margin of 9.10%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. Analysts expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.21 per share. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.76%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DRI. KeyCorp increased their target price on Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Raymond James raised their price target on Darden Restaurants from $136.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Stephens raised their price target on Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $152.04.

Insider Transactions at Darden Restaurants

In other news, insider Melvin John Martin sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.95, for a total transaction of $283,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,364 shares in the company, valued at $1,755,069.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Melvin John Martin sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.95, for a total transaction of $283,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,364 shares in the company, valued at $1,755,069.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Richard L. Renninger sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.99, for a total value of $739,950.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,310,240.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,457 shares of company stock worth $1,681,260 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.