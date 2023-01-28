Commerce Bank Has $4.45 Million Stock Holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Commerce Bank raised its position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,638 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $4,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZBRA. Connectus Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $42,907,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 60.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 319,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,917,000 after purchasing an additional 119,938 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 61.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 307,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,369,000 after purchasing an additional 117,300 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,495,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $439,482,000 after purchasing an additional 116,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $26,991,000. 85.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ZBRA opened at $317.10 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $270.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $284.17. Zebra Technologies Co. has a one year low of $224.87 and a one year high of $520.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.35 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $3.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by ($0.55). Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 30.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Research analysts expect that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 15.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ZBRA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Wolfe Research downgraded Zebra Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $450.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Zebra Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $381.29.

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of automatic identification and data capture products. The firm products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

