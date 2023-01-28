Commerce Bank Increases Position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Commerce Bank grew its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 21.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 54,050 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 9,456 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $4,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LYB. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1,033.3% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 340 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 1,207.7% during the second quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. 91.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on LYB shares. Barclays cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Thursday, October 13th. They set a “sell” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $65.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $98.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.39.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE LYB opened at $95.55 on Friday. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1 year low of $71.46 and a 1 year high of $117.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $86.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.10. The firm has a market cap of $31.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.61.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by ($1.00). The firm had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.28 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 39.88% and a net margin of 8.03%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 12.26 earnings per share for the current year.

LyondellBasell Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th were issued a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 25th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.98%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.87%.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

