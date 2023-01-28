Commerce Bank Increases Position in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Commerce Bank increased its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 142,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,511 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $4,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OHI. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 7,010.8% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,482,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,369,000 after purchasing an additional 2,448,046 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 14.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,300,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $414,443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715,004 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 1,173.6% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,024,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,475,000 after purchasing an additional 943,731 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 91.1% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,538,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,766,000 after purchasing an additional 733,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 39.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,733,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,019,000 after purchasing an additional 489,972 shares during the last quarter. 63.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors stock opened at $29.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.81 and a twelve month high of $33.71. The company has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.70 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.88 and its 200 day moving average is $30.47.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America downgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Omega Healthcare Investors presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.89.

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

