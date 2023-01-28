Commerce Bank Lowers Stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Commerce Bank trimmed its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,470 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 610 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $5,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 52.6% in the 2nd quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 29 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the second quarter worth about $47,000. First PREMIER Bank increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 65.0% during the third quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 33 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1,900.0% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 40 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. 93.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stephens dropped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,900.00 to $1,760.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,825.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,750.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill to $1,888.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,814.42.

In related news, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 584 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,595.00, for a total value of $931,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,412,290. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $1,613.78 on Friday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,196.28 and a 12-month high of $1,754.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.74 billion, a PE ratio of 56.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1,492.24 and its 200-day moving average is $1,524.09.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The restaurant operator reported $9.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.11 by $0.40. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 38.03%. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. Analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 33.38 EPS for the current year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of September 30, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,100 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

