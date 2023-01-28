Commerce Bank Sells 1,498 Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Commerce Bank reduced its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) by 2.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 58,265 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,498 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $3,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CP. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 57.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 453 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 102.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 515 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. 72.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Canadian Pacific Railway Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of CP opened at $77.47 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $78.02 and its 200 day moving average is $75.83. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a fifty-two week low of $65.17 and a fifty-two week high of $84.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.09 billion, a PE ratio of 31.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.58.

Canadian Pacific Railway ( NYSE:CP Get Rating ) (TSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.77. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 33.05% and a return on equity of 8.77%. Sell-side analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $80.00 to $98.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $88.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.73.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

