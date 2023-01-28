Commerce Bank Sells 429 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Commerce Bank decreased its holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,529 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 429 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $4,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FDS. American National Bank bought a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 413.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 77 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $399.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $485.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $440.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $493.00 to $477.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $450.14.

In other news, EVP Jonathan Reeve sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.81, for a total transaction of $141,333.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 178 shares in the company, valued at $71,878.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.67, for a total value of $1,159,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,247 shares in the company, valued at $3,823,886.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Jonathan Reeve sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.81, for a total transaction of $141,333.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,878.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,350 shares of company stock worth $2,370,359. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FDS opened at $425.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.27 billion, a PE ratio of 38.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $427.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $424.39. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a one year low of $345.92 and a one year high of $474.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The business services provider reported $3.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.60 by $0.39. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 22.15% and a return on equity of 41.53%. The business had revenue of $504.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $510.88 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 14.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.42%.

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

