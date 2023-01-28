Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) Downgraded to Neutral at UBS Group

UBS Group cut shares of Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. UBS Group currently has $24.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $27.00.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Cowen reduced their target price on Confluent from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Confluent from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Confluent from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup cut their price target on Confluent from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, FBN Securities initiated coverage on Confluent in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an outperform rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $32.17.

Confluent Trading Up 5.5 %

NASDAQ:CFLT opened at $23.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.74, a current ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.39. Confluent has a 52 week low of $16.48 and a 52 week high of $81.11. The company has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a PE ratio of -14.07 and a beta of 1.02.

Insider Activity

Confluent ( NASDAQ:CFLT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40). Confluent had a negative return on equity of 55.60% and a negative net margin of 85.83%. The company had revenue of $151.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.39 million. On average, analysts predict that Confluent will post -1.62 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Michelangelo Volpi sold 164,651 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total transaction of $3,788,619.51. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,358,947.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Michelangelo Volpi sold 164,651 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total transaction of $3,788,619.51. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,358,947.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Chad Verbowski sold 9,441 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.11, for a total value of $189,858.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 338,391 shares in the company, valued at $6,805,043.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 829,987 shares of company stock worth $18,552,363. 27.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Confluent

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Confluent by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,877,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470,650 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Confluent by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,189,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,656,000 after acquiring an additional 78,339 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Confluent by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 7,329,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,496,000 after acquiring an additional 465,214 shares during the last quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Confluent by 79.9% in the 1st quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 5,306,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,575,000 after acquiring an additional 2,356,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Confluent by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,208,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,543,000 after acquiring an additional 500,166 shares during the last quarter. 40.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Confluent

(Get Rating)

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data in real-time with the foundational platform for data in motion.

Featured Stories

