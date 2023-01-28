Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Posted by on Jan 28th, 2023

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBPGet Rating) in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CRBP opened at $0.14 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.17. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.10 and a 12 month high of $0.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $18.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 2.04.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBPGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). Equities analysts predict that Corbus Pharmaceuticals will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Corbus Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRBP. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 66.2% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 255,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 101,659 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 395,513 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 38,304 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,626,860 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 469,669 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,029,171 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 274,217 shares during the period. 18.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc is a phase 3 clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to treat rare, chronic, and serious inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its products include candidate, Lenabasum, is a novel, synthetic oral endocannabinoid-mimetic drug designed to resolve chronic inflammation and fibrotic processes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Corbus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corbus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.