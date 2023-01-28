Cowen Boosts American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Price Target to $20.00

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Cowen from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cowen currently has a market perform rating on the airline’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on American Airlines Group to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Barclays cut their target price on American Airlines Group from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on American Airlines Group to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on American Airlines Group from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their target price on American Airlines Group from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, American Airlines Group has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.53.

Get American Airlines Group alerts:

American Airlines Group Stock Down 1.1 %

AAL opened at $16.43 on Friday. American Airlines Group has a 52 week low of $11.65 and a 52 week high of $21.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.99. The firm has a market cap of $10.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.34 and a beta of 1.47.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Airlines Group

American Airlines Group ( NASDAQ:AAL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The airline reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $13.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.42) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that American Airlines Group will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Vasu Raja sold 12,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.84, for a total transaction of $176,806.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $752,633.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Airlines Group

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,817,952 shares of the airline’s stock worth $864,687,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482,592 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in American Airlines Group by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,310,200 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $112,095,000 after buying an additional 1,361,900 shares in the last quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Airlines Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $107,916,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in American Airlines Group by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 8,803,200 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $105,991,000 after buying an additional 1,493,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in American Airlines Group by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,247,250 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $132,261,000 after buying an additional 1,382,569 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.84% of the company’s stock.

American Airlines Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic, Department of Transportation Latin America, Department of Transportation Atlantic, and Department of Transportation Pacific.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.