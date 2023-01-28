Cowen Increases American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Price Target to $20.00

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AALGet Rating) had its price target hoisted by Cowen from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the airline’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They set a neutral rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.53.

American Airlines Group stock opened at $16.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.68 billion, a PE ratio of -6.34 and a beta of 1.47. American Airlines Group has a twelve month low of $11.65 and a twelve month high of $21.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.29 and a 200-day moving average of $13.99.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AALGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The airline reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $13.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.20 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.42) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that American Airlines Group will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Vasu Raja sold 12,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.84, for a total value of $176,806.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $752,633.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in American Airlines Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in American Airlines Group by 46.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,136 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in American Airlines Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in American Airlines Group by 84.9% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,178 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, General Partner Inc. bought a new position in American Airlines Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 54.84% of the company’s stock.

American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic, Department of Transportation Latin America, Department of Transportation Atlantic, and Department of Transportation Pacific.

